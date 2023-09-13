Ghana: Black Stars Ready for Liberia Test

Coach Chris Hughton would hope the Black Stars put up an improved performance against the Lone Stars of Liberia today when they clash in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4pm.

With four games under his belt, fans remain unconvinced about the team in the hands of Hughton as the next AFCON and 2026 World Cup qualifiers near.

The Black Stars under him has recorded two victories against Angola and the Central African Republic and two draws against Angola and Madagascar.

But today's game, despite the status, presents a fine opportunity to give Ghanaians a feel for what they have missed in these past four games.

But it is important for the fans to also note that the Lone Stars are equally poised to get a result against the Stars, a result that would dominate the headlines for days and months.

But the obvious pressure on the coach to get a good result would not stop him from trying his new arsenal.

Medeama SC defender Fatawu Hamidu would be in the reckoning for a starting role in the absence of injured Abdul Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah.

Leicester City new boy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who got a late call-up, is also expected to be considered for a role.

For Liberia, who had their AFCON qualifier against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Saturday cancelled by CAF following the earthquake in Morocco, this game presents a fine opportunity to maintain their fine form against the Black Stars in Accra.

Having failed to make it to the AFCON, Liberia is now nurturing its own ambitions of making it to the 2026 World Cup, and seeing the back of the Black Stars today would give the side that edge.

The last time the two countries met at the Accra Sports Stadium was on January 28, 2001, in a 2002 World Cup qualifier where now president of Liberia, George Manneh Weah, led them to a 3-1 defeat of the Black Stars to cripple Ghana's World Cup dreams.

Ghana lost again against them on September 11, 2012, in the Liberia President's Cup match in Monrovia, with the Black Stars losing 2-0.

In the Liberian line-up today would be former Ghana U-20 defender Jamal Arago, who won the second edition of the MTN Soccer Academy reality show and featured for Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea before leaving for Europe.