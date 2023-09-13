Ghana: Spanish FA President Resigns

Luis Rubiales has resigned as president of the Spanish Football Federation following criticism for kissing Spain forward, Jenni Hermoso, at the Women's World Cup final presentation ceremony.

Hermoso, 33, said the kiss after Spain beat England was not consensual and she filed a legal complaint last Tuesday.

Rubiales said he had submitted his resignation to the federation acting president Pedro Rocha in a statement.

"I cannot continue my work," he told Piers Morgan on his television show.

Related Articles

The 46-year-old has also resigned from his position as vice-president of UEFA's Executive Committee.

Rubiales said he hoped his departure would boost Spain's joint bid with Morocco and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup.

He added: "I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power to prevail.

"My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that on the street, more and more every day, the truth is prevailing."

Some 81 Spain players, including all 23 World Cup winners, said they would not play for the national team again while Rubiales was in his position.

-BBC