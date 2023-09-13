Nigeria: MohBad - the Rapper, Singer, Songwriter

Promise Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad (Imole), was born on June 8, 1996, in Lagos State.

He was a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter.

He was formerly signed to Naira Marley's Marlian Records World.

Mohbad issued his first EP, 'Light', after agreeing to a record deal with Marlian Records World in 2019. The eight songs on the EP feature Davido, Naira Marley, and Lil Kesh.

However, on October 5, 2022, Mohbad made a decision to depart from the label after a disagreement with the owner. This move was prompted by his allegations against singer Naira Marley, asserting that he had been a victim of violence and that his former boss had instructed others to physically assault him.

According to the late singer, the incident transpired when he raised concerns with Naira Marley regarding his choice to appoint a new manager to oversee his music and business matters.

Mohbad was best known for his hit singles "Ponmo, Feel Good", and "KPK (Ko Por Ke)" with Rexxie, which was nominated three times for The Headies Awards in 2022.

He released his debut album, Light EP, in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song "Ponmo," which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh. MohBad was nominated five times for The Beatz Award in 2021.

Mohbad was also listed in Audiomack's top 21 Afrobeat artists of 2021. In 2022, he released 'Peace' produced by Rexxie.

Additionally, he peaked Turntables charts Top 50 in 2021 and Top 100 in 2022.

According to fellow singer and ally of Mohbad, Bella Shmurda, in a viral video, the late singer's health had deteriorated to the extent he once contemplated suicide over record label tussle.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and the circumstances surrounding his death remained unknown.