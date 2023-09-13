Nigeria: Cross River Imposes Curfew On Four Communities After Deadly Clashes

Seven people were reportedly killed, with scores injured in the communal clashes.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Ugaga, Igbekurekor, Benekaba and Ijama communities in Yala Local Government Area of the state.

The curfew is to forestall further loss of lives and properties following clashes between the four communities, and to enable security agencies to deal with the situation.

Mr Otu's declaration of curfew is contained in a statement from his spokesperson, Emmanuel Ogbeche, on Tuesday in Calabar.

"The curfew is necessary following land and boundary disputes which have resulted in security threats leading to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

"I hereby impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Ugaga and Igbekurekor communities of Yala Local Government Area, as well as in Benekaba and Ujama.

"The curfew is to enable security agencies to deal decisively with the situation in the affected communities and restore normalcy," the governor said.

Mr Otu directed the State Emergency Management Agency to work out immediate intervention in terms of relief materials for victims of the crisis.

He urged traditional rulers in the affected communities to immediately work out ways to restore peace and friendship.

The governor said he would hold them responsible for any further breakdown of law and order in their domains.

He appealed to people in the affected communities to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance.

The governor warned them to adhere strictly to the curfew in their own interest.

