Nigeria: I Want to Be Asake's Backup Singer - DJ Cuppy Reveals

13 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nigerian disc jockey (DJ), Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed her desire to become a full-time backup singer to music sensation, Asake.

DJ Cuppy made this known on Tuesday as she disclosed her conversation with Asake after meeting him for the first time.

Sharing a video of them together in a post on her official X handle, Cuppy expressed her 'deep desire' to join Asake's music band as his backup singer.

She wrote: "Hadn't met @AsakeMusik in real life until this surprise. I was finally able to discuss my deep desire and career development of becoming his full-time backup singer. #CuppyOnAMission #MrsMoney."

This comes in less than three weeks since Asake shut down the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The feat meant he joined the likes of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid on the list of Nigerian artistes that have sold out the O2 Arena.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.