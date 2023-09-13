Nigeria: Shettima to Represent Tinubu At G77 Summit in Cuba

13 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The summit, which will be held between 15 and 17 September, will deliberate on development issues facing members, mostly from the global south.

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday departed Nigeria to represent President Bola Tinubu at the G77+China Leaders' Summit in Havana, Cuba, will be held on 15 to 17 September.

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, in a statement, said Mr Shettima would join other world leaders, including the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Summit.

He said the summit would deliberate on development issues facing members, mostly from the global south.

"The summit will equally explore proactive ways of addressing challenges facing the development of the member-states leveraging science, technology and innovation to enhance socio-economic growth.

"Also, Shettima will, on the sidelines of the Summit, hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders to promote Nigeria's trade and investment relations in line with the economic development diplomacy of the President Bola Tinubu administration."

Mr Abiola said that the Havana Summit would be hosted by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in his capacity as Chairman of the G77.

The theme of the summit is "Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation."

He recalled that Nigeria was a founding member of the G77 group established in 1964 by 77 developing countries.

"The group, a coalition of 134 developing countries with 80 per cent of the world population, aims to promote its members' collective economic interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the United Nations," he added.

He said Mr Shettima would be accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abubakar Kyari, his Innovation, Science and Technology counterpart, Uche Nnaji, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adamu Lamuwa.

