Ethiopia: Religious Leaders Urge People to Bolster Solidarity, Assist Destitute in Ethiopian New Year

11 September 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian religious leaders urged the Ethiopian people to strengthen solidarity while celebrating the upcoming Ethiopian New Year.

Ethiopians are preparing to receive their New Year tomorrow the 12th of September.

Unlike the rest of the world, each of the 12 months in the Ethiopian calendar has 30 days while the 13th month (Pagumen) has 5 days or 6 during each leap year.

The religious leaders have delivered a salute message for the upcoming Ethiopian New Year.

They stressed in their message the need to disregard hate speech in the upcoming Ethiopian New Year and strive for peace.

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church Patriarch, Abune Mathias wished the New Year to be a year of reconciliation, forgiveness, and peace for Ethiopians.

When celebrating the New Year, the patriarch, called on the people to not only assist the needy but also love each other and strengthen solidarity.

Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President, Sheikh Haji Ibrahim Tufa on his part wished the New Year to be one of peace, love, and blessings.

Ethiopian Catholic Church Archbishop and Eminence Cardinal Berhaneyesus urged the faithful to support those suffering while welcoming the New Year.

He expressed his wish for the New Year to be a time for the sick to be healed, for those who have been separated to be reunited, and for the faithful to prepare themselves for reconciliation and dialogue.

He also wished the New Year would be one where Ethiopians would receive the blessings of their Creator through tolerance and love.

Ethiopian Evangelical Churches Union President, Pastor Tsadiku Abdu wished all Ethiopians a Happy Ethiopian New Year saying "Congratulations to all of Ethiopia."

Ethiopian Evangelical Church President, Yonas Yigezu also conveyed his New Year best wishes to be a time of forgiveness, unity, and return to peace.

The Interreligious Council of Ethiopia, the umbrella institution of different major religions in the country that promotes common values, called on all citizens to play their part in order to promote peace, reconciliation and solidarity in the upcoming Ethiopian New Year.

Ethiopians are faithfuls and such messages on such big occasions play a crucial role in mobilizing and supporting those who are in need of assistance and impact the community for good.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.