Ethiopia: Chairperson of African Union Commission Extends New Years Wish to Ethiopians

11 September 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, Septmber 11/2023(ENA):- Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat has extended his best wishes of New Year to Ethiopian people.

Ethiopia, which has preserved its own unique calendar of 13 months, celebrates its New Year on the 12th of September.

Peculiar from the rest of the world each of the 12 months in Ethiopian calendar has 30 days while the 13th month (Pagumen) has 5 days or 6 during each leap year.

He wished for a blessed new year full of peace and prosperity to Ethiopians.

"Melkam Addis Amet! With my warmest wishes for a blessed new year full of peace and prosperity to all our sisters, brothers, colleagues, and friends celebrating," the Chairperson twitted.

Diplomats of various countries have been extending best wishes to Ethiopians on their New Year celebration.

