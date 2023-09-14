Nigeria: Residents Flee As Terrorists Sack Taraba Communities, Several Feared Kidnapped

The bandits started attacking the communities in August

Residents of at least 15 communities in Bali Local Government, Taraba State, have fled their homes after they were attacked by terrorists, locally referred to as bandits.

Residents said the bandits have been attacking communities in the area since August. The witnesses said more than 40 people were kidnapped or missing following the attack.

Bali is located in the central zone of the state and some 161km from Jalingo, the state capital.

Villagers said the criminals often hide within the surrounding forest and mountains to launch attacks and hide in them afterwards.

Some sacked communities are Garbatau, Mirimidankol, Gidan Hamidu, Dangiwa and Nayinawa.

Others are Garin Gima, Bantaguru, ShaDussa, Garin Bose, Mailabari, and Kaigama among several other communities.

Also on Wednesday, 6 September, they attacked Garba Chede, a large settlement in the locality, according to residents many are still missing, including women and children.

Residents said the growing number of abductions in the area is halting business and farming activities in many of the villages of the LGA.

A resident of Bali town, Sani Ibrahim, told PREMIUM TIMES that because of the recurring attacks, most of the communities fled their homes, and the bandits now live in those communities.

"This is the situation now in Bali. We are in a terrible situation. Even last Wednesday they attacked Garba Chede, where most of the displaced persons are taking refuge, and kidnapped many, including women and children.

"We can't go to the farm because if you are found in the farm, you will either be abducted or killed. Life has become entirely miserable. We are calling on relevant authorities to come to our aid.

One of the villagers from the Garbatau community, Musa Mainoma, said residents of the affected villages have deserted the area and are now taking refuge in Garba Chede, Sunkani, and Pamamga towns.

He said many of those that fled are still missing and parents are still searching for their missing children.

He said the bandits kidnapped many villagers and rustled cattle and also looted shops in all the villages they attacked.

A resident of Garba Chede explained that over three thousand people who ran away from the farming communities during the attacks are now taking refuge in Garba Chede town.

He said residents of Garba Chede town have offered free accommodation to the victims.

The district head of Gamfurum, Muhammed Gamfurum, confirmed to journalists that 15 communities in the locality are now under the control of bandits.

Mr Gamfurum said the bandits are in the communities living and operating freely.

According to him, hundreds of people from the communities are in the custody of the kidnappers, while those lucky to have escaped from the areas have taken refuge in Garba-Chede, the administrative headquarters of the chiefdom.

He said he narrowly escaped with his wives and children.

"They attempted to abduct me and members of my family severally, but I escaped, and was compelled to relocate from the area with my family.

He said: "We have no option but to run away from our towns and villages to safe areas because the bandits are in large numbers and armed with AK47 guns.

"The bandits treat abductees as slaves; they chain and force them to carry loads. whenever they are moving to another base or location."

"I am appealing to relevant authorities to, as a matter of urgency, put mechanisms in place to address the situation, as the bandits had in the last week, abducted many, including women and children." He said.

He disclosed that six victims from the communities regained freedom after paying N7 million ransom.

While confirming the development, the spokesperson for Taraba State Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, said the command has come up with a joint patrol to arrest the situation.

He said the joint patrol comprises the military, police, hunters, and vigilantes.

Mr Usman said the team would soon flush out the bandits who have been making life unbearable for the people.

He said: "Last Friday, the Commissioner of Police drafted more men to join that operation. He briefed them at the headquarters before drafting them, and more men will also be sent to beef up the operation."