Nigeria: 4 Killed, 14 Injured As Lagos-Katsina Bound Bus Crashes

14 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Four passengers were killed and 14 others injured when a Katsina-bound commercial bus from Lagos crashed in Aseni village in Abaji Area Council of the FCT on the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

A witness said the accident happened around 9am on Wednesday when the 18-seater bus somersaulted and crashed into a ditch.

He said men of the Gegu Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) came to the scene and evacuated the victims to the Abaji General Hospital.

City & Crime which visited the hospital observed some of the victims lying on the floor while some on stretchers being attended to by doctors.

The three corpses were inside the FRSC ambulance, while four among the injured were referred to the Ayaura Primary Healthcare Centre due to space at the general hospital.

An FRCS official, who preferred anonymity, attributed the accident to overspending.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.