Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Cabinet As Alake's Son, 36 Others Get Portfolios

Non-Yorubas fail to make list

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, inaugurated his cabinet more than 100 days after he was sworn-in for a second term in office.

The state executive council, which is a mixture of politicians and technocrats with 29 male and eight female, is made up of 18 returning members of the immediate past cabinet members and 19 new names.

While swearing-in the 37 commissioners and special advisers, Sanwo-Olu charged them to do their best to meet the expectations of the people.

He said the task of the new cabinet is to build on the successes of the administration's first four years in office.

Meanwhile, Tunbosun, the son of the Minister for Solid Minerals, Dele Alake was appointed as Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology while the duo of Prof Akin Abayomi and Gbenga Omotosho were retained as Commissioner for Health and Commissioner for Information and strategy respectively.

Daily Trust observed that for the first time since the return of democracy in 1999, non-Yorubas were not considered. Lagos has always had at least non-Yoruba cabinet members to reflect the cosmopolitan nature of the state.

Recall that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obas, during the inauguration of the 10th assembly, warned that Lagos is a Yoruba land and that the legislature will make laws in the areas of property and economy to protect indigenes of the state.

The nomination of the former Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget, Samuel Avwerosuo Egube, who hails from Uwheru, Ughelli in Delta State, was rejected twice by the state lawmakers.