Nigeria: UNILAG - Protest Against Fee Hike Continues As VC Prepares to Meet Student Leaders

Students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, again on Wednesday took to the streets to protest the school fee hike.

The students had earlier last Wednesday staged a similar protest before they were dispersed by policemen who fired tear gas. During the protest last week, two students were arrested but they were eventually released.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the protesters insisted that the fee hike must be reversed.

The university management had in July announced an increment of fees from N26,000 and about N76,000 to between N120,750 and N240,250 depending on the courses of study and levels.

Apart from UNILAG, many other Nigerian public universities have increased school fees, sparking protests across some campuses.

Some of these universities include the University of Maiduguri, the University of Benin, Ahmadu Bello University, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, and the University of Abuja.

On Tuesday, students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Plateau State, also took to their school entrance gae chanting solidarity songs, even as they carried placards to protest the fee hike by the institution's management.

Though the government maintains that Nigerian public universities remain tuition-free, the recent astronomical hike in sundry fees payable by students in most public universities has resulted in outrage and protests.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Folasade Ogunsola, a professor, had in an earlier interview told PREMIUM TIMES that the old fees regime is no longer sustainable as the university continues to incur increasing expenses leading to revenue deficits of about N1 billion annually.

"No student will drop out"- UNILAG VC

But Ms Ogunsola recently assured that no student of the university would drop out as a result of the fee hike.

She said the university would adopt measures such as scholarship opportunities, work-study programmes, and instalment payment options, among others to ensure that students do not drop out of the institution.

"The fee payment system has been re-configured to allow the installment payment option: three times before the closure of the academic year," the university said.

"The student work-study programme has been revitalised to accommodate increased remuneration. Interested students can access the programme through the office of the dean of the student affairs division.

"Students have the opportunity to access various scholarship opportunities including the UNILAG Scholars Award for exceptionally brilliant students, through the office of the Dean, Student Affairs Division."

Dialogue with management

For further dialogue on the matter, the students of the university, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and other stakeholders are billed to meet with the university's vice chancellor on Thursday.

According to Giwa Temitope, the National Public Relations Officer of NANS, the outcome of the meeting will determine the next action of the students.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe