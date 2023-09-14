Ghana: Artisans Urged to Embrace Technology

Koforidua — Artisans have been called upon to embrace technology in the production of their goods for sale on the international market to enhance their income.

"Technology has become the new revolution which the whole world was moving towards in every aspect of life," says the President of the Men In Business and Tourism (MBT), Mr Bernard Adum, adding that those who do not leverage the new revolution would have themselves to blame.

"However, even though the whole world has become technologically inclined, a lot of these artisans are still using manual way of business to manufacture and sell their products and this is not helping their businesses to grow," he said.

Mr Adum, who was speaking at a Small Enterprise Workshop and Expo organised by MBT in collaboration with the Eastern Region's Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Koforidua over the weekend, indicated that it was high time artisans, especially those in Ghana, moved towards a technological approach where they add online shops to onsite ones to enable their businesses to be successful.

The workshop and expo was organised for small scale businesses in the tourism sector to educate the artisans on the need to embrace technology to ensure a successful business and to also insure their businesses.

He stated that adopting technological approach would help to increase their production quantity and manufacturing speed as user interfaces of the technologies were defined and made businesses easy to operate.

"Some of the artisans in the capital have embraced technology but a lot in the regions are yet to, and we want to use this workshop to encourage them to also get onboard so that together the whole country can have successful artisans whose businesses are going well and this will benefit the country as a whole."

Speaking on insurance, he encouraged the artisans to insure their businesses to enable them to get back to work immediately when the unfortunate happens.

He explained that most of the time these artisans refused to insure their businesses, adding that when disasters happen to them, they would have to start their businesses from scratch.

For his part, the Eastern Regional Director of the CNC, Mr Peter Marfo, stated that most of the products made by the artisans described the culture and traditions of the country.

He added that encouraging them to adopt a technological approach where they sold their products online would enable them to sell globally and compete with other international companies.

The Eastern Regional Secretary for Tailors Association, Mr Alfred Yaw Kissi, was grateful to MBT and CNC for the expo and stated that they would ensure members practice what they had been educated on to make their businesses successful.