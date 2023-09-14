Ghana: Nuamey Shines in West Coast PGA Championship

Thirty-five year-old Achimota based professional golfer, Alfred Kwame Nuamey, emerged as the winner of the West Coast Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Championship played at the Achimota golf course.

Nuawey beat a field of 82 other contestants for the top prize of GH¢4,500 after four days of competition on Thursday.

The three-day golf championship, organised by PGA Ghana, formed part of the buildup tournaments to the prestigious 2023 Road to Damang event.

Speaking after the championship, Alfred Kwame Nuamey expressed his excitement on winning and believed that his feverish preparations had really paid off.

Lucky Ayisah, followed in second position; going with a cash prize of GH¢3,800 and Quarshie Atiso in third with a cash prize of GH¢3,300.

Good old Victor Brave Mensah dominated at the senior category of the championship, eventually winning to take home a cash prize of GH¢2,200 ahead of Robert Allotey in second and Dawudu Mahama in third.

Speaking after a short closing ceremony, the Tournament Director of the PGA, Rev. Akwasi Prempeh, said the championship was successful and praised the golfers for their performance.

The next and final PGA golf championship before the Damang open in the Western region will be staged at the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in November