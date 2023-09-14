Ghana: National Chief Imam, Supreme Leader of Tijaniiya Commiserate With Morocco

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, has extended a message of condolence to the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco following an earthquake that struck the country's tourist capital of Marrakech.

"On behalf of the Muslim Community in Ghana, I am deeply saddened by the earthquake in the North African country of Islamic Pride and Interfaith Excellence," he said.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam, Dr Mohammed Marzug Abubakari Azindoo and copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

The statement said the Chief Imam was particularly disturbed by the loss of thousands of lives and destruction of property as a result of the disaster in the cosmopolitan city of Marrakech, and extended to the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco a message of condolence.

He said the earthquake constituted a tragedy that calls for global solidarity with Morocco, therefore appealed to Ghana Government, world leaders, and international organisations to show the Kingdom as well as affected families love and care, as they struggle to bear the trying moments and to restore normalcy.

He observed with concern that some victims were still trapped in collapsed buildings on the disaster scenes. This, he added, should be an issue of humanity, not that of Morocco.

The National Chief Imam suggested, as areas of humanitarian assistance, sending search experts, dispatching rescue specialists, and donating food items to the Kingdom that has been devastated by the calamity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sheikh Sharubutu prayed for divine mercy on the dead and speedy healing of the injured and also called on all Imams in Ghana to dedicate portions of their sermons on Friday to pray for Morocco.

He call on nations to reaffirm their commitments to the global combat against climate crisis, saying "climate scientists are warning that if the current trend of ecological destruction continues, the future of humanity will be in jeopardy. Let us listen to the advice of these experts to save humanity."

Relatedly, the Supreme Leader of Tijaniiya Ghana who doubles as the President of Tijaniiya Muslim Council of Ghana (TMCG), Sheikh Abul-Faidi Abdulai Ahmed Maikano, on behalf of the TMCG expressed his condolences to the people of Morocco and the family of the departed souls, while wishing those who suffered injuries speedy recovery.

Sheikh Maikano urged Moroccans not to let this unfortunate situation set them back, but rather organise themselves and move on.

He urged the Moroccan authorities to multiply their efforts in ensuring more victims were rescued