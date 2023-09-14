Ghana: EC Begins Limited Voter Registration Today

The Limited Voters' Registration Exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) begins today at all the 268 District offices of the commission nationwide for eligible Ghanaians, who have turned 18 and above to be enrolled on the register.

It forms part of the EC's preparations towards the conduct of the 2024 general elections in 2024.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, who made this disclosure at a press briefing in Accra, dubbed, " let the Citizen Know", on August 17, 2023, indicated that the registration exercise would end on Monday, October 2, 2023.

She added that the exercise would afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 years, since the last registration of 2020 and others who are more 18 years, but for various reasons couldn't register during the 2020 registration exercise.

She said Ghanaians who have misplaced their voter identification cards would also be given the opportunity to replace them at a fee of GH¢10

She also mention that admissible documents for registration include a Ghanaian passport, a valid driver's licence, a National Identification card and an old non-biometric voter's identity card for those who registered before the 2012 Voters Registration Exercise.

"Applicants who do not have any of the above documents, may go the registration centres with two registered voters to serve as guarantors for the purpose of registration"

"The commission is ready to undertake the limited voter registration exercise and it is the hope and expectation of the Commission that with the measures put in place, we will witness a successful registration exercise," she stated.