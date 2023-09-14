Ghana: Ketu-North NPP - Kofi Dzamesi Withdraws From Parliamentary Primary Race

12 September 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A parliamentary primary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region, Dr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, has withdrawn from the upcoming constituency parliamentary primaries.

In a statement signed and addressed to the party's Election Committee, Dr Dzamesi said he was optimistic that the NPP would benefit from new faces and fresh perspectives.

The former Chieftaincy Minister, has however, revealed that the decision was on personal terms "coupled with considerations and consultations not to contest for the parliamentary candidature of the great NPP for Ketu North this time around."

"Your belief in my political vitality and dedication to the betterment of our party has been a driving force in my endeavours. I deeply appreciate the resilience in the trust you have for me from the regional hierarchy of the party to the constituency and down to the polling station levels.

"I therefore write to officially inform you that I have withdrawn from the parliamentary candidacy race for the NPP in the Ketu North Constituency," he stated.

Dr Dzamesi called for a united front to support the candidate whom they believe could best represent their interest and work tirelessly for the progress of the constituency.

On July 30, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, appointed Dr Dzamesi as the CEO of the Bui Power Authority (BPA).

The BPA has a core mandate to plan, execute, and manage the Bui Hydroelectric Project.

Mr Mac-Thompson Gbeti, the first Vice Chairman of the Ketu North NPP, has since confirmed Dr Dzamesi's withdrawal to the Ghana News Agency.

Meanwhile, Mr Gabriel Kwasi Awudi, the former Constituency Chairman of the party has also picked forms to contest the parliamentary primary race.

