Liberia: Weah Names VP Taylor As Successor If...

President George Mannah Weah has told citizens of Bong County that the country should prepared for a second female President while naming his Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor as the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) potential Presidential candidate for 2029.

President Weah who is seeking his second and final term bid was addressing supporters in Palala, Kpei District in Bong County on Tuesday during his second day on a campaign tour of the county.

Vice President Taylor is a native of Bong County and the announcement by Mr. Weah that she would be his most likely successor when he's given opportunity to serve his second six-year term could sway citizens of Bong to his reelection bid.

President Weah in Palala, Bong County Tuesday, September 12

Mr. Weah also appealed to citizens of Bong stating that he needed the second term to complete his development projects which he started in his first term.

After the rally in Palala, President Weah switched on the lights to provide electricity to about 89 homes in that rural part of the country. An additional 211 homes are expected to be connected as connection exercise continues.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Weah promised to focus on more developments in the county, if he is re-elected on October 10th.

The President outlines gains his government has made in five years across the country, building roads, hospitals, free-tuition schemes, vowing that if given a second term, there would be a bigger picture in terms of development.

VP Taylor addressing supporters in Palala, Bong County Tuesday, September 10 during a campaign rally

Mr. Weah expresses confident of victory, with support of the people of Bong, bragging that he was born to succeed and as true gift to his people to do all in his power to improve their livelihood.

He rallies electorate in the county to give him a first-round victory, noting that he has done all, and there is no difference the opposition will make for the people.

"Give me the remaining six years, let me finish what I have started", President Weah pleads.

He also assures the people of Gbartala, Bong County, of his commitment to electrifying their main street with solar energy, while in Salala, District, Bong County, he dedicated a newly constructed market.

The project was implemented by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) with over 40 solid tables that have dignified the district and its residents.

