Liberia: In Grand Capemount County - CPP Donates L$1.8 Million to Desperate Flood Victims

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has donated L$1.8 million worth of building materials to victims of the flood disaster, in Robertsports, Grand Cape Mount County.

Lake Piso, which reached a dangerously high level, destroyed over 10 houses which rendered dozens of residents homeless in the Kru community in Robertsport last week.

Making the donation of the L$1.8 million worth of building materials including zinc, cement and steel rods, CPP Vice Standard Bearer Counsellor Charlyne Brumskine empathized with the flood victims and hoped the assistance will help them relocate and begin rebuilding their homes.

Counsellor Brumskine extended sympathy to the affected families on behalf of the CPP Standard Bearer Mr. Alexander Cummings who, she said, was visiting other parts of the country and could not be available to join her in reaching out to them.

A spokesperson for over 27 families expressed gratitude to the CPP for the rapid response to their request for urgent assistance to help rebuild their lives.

They expressed the hope that Liberian Government authorities and other Liberians as well as humanitarian organisations will come to their aid to help them rebuild their lives.