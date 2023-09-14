Nigeria: I'm Hustling Hard So My Daughter Can Live Better Than I Did - Simi's Adekunle Gold

14 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has stated that he is working so his daughter, Adejare doesn't lead the life he lived while growing

Adekunle said he is releasing multiple singles and projects to make enough money to cater for his child's education and other needs.

He disclosed this in a recent chat with famous Youtuber, Tayo Aina as reported by DailyPost.

He said his family is the "center" of his life.

Adekunle Gold said, "Being a father is a huge responsibility that I love by the way. Knowing that I have a huge responsibility to raise a queen. You know, my family is my centre. Anywhere they are is my happy place.

"That is one of the reasons I'm hustling hard. Because this girl, the life that I lived growing up, she can't do the same. That's why I'm dropping school fees' music for you people."

He said being married to someone who is also an artiste has made his life easier because he doesn't have to do a lot of explanations about his busy schedule.

Vanguard reported Adekunle Gold and singer, Simi got married in January, 2019 after a period of dating.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Adejare, aka Dej in May 2020.

