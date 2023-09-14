Nigeria: I Dreamt About My Son Two Days Before His Demise - MohBad's Father Reveals

Mr Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has revealed that he had a dreadful dream about his son two days before his demise.

The 'feel good' crooner, who passed away on Tuesday, was buried in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Wednesday amidst tears from family, friends, and fans.

In an interview with an online blogger named OG Baba1 on Facebook, Joseph said he had a terrible dream about his son two days before his demise.

He said, "I had a dream about him two days before the incident. In the dream, I saw someone trying to shoot me. I thought I escaped the bullet, not knowing something like this would happen to me."

He also said he shared more than a father-son relationship with his son and visited him the weekend before his death.

His words: "Mohbad is my friend. I called him Oladimeji (meaning my second) because I'm the only son of my parents. We were close.

"The last day we met, which was last Saturday, I went there (Mohbad's house) and we dined together. When I was leaving, he also gave me some money like he always did."

While reacting to different rumours circulating across social media about what led to the death of the singer, Joseph said he was unsure of the news.

He said, "According to what I heard from people, though I don't believe was that an auxiliary nurse administered him an injection, and that could have led to anything."