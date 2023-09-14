Ghana: Kan-Dapaah Appears Before Committee Probing Leaked Tape

The seven-member Parliamentary Adhoc Committee probing the leaked tape on which two police officers were heard scheming to remove the Inspector General of Police has taken a long adjournment.

It follows the appearance of the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, before the committee in Accra yesterday.

The Minister became a witness of interest after it came to light that the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) interrogated one of the police officers caught on the tape, Superintendent George Asare.

The minister tendered the statement he made before the committee, but "refused to talk about anything they did" about the tape since the officer appeared before the NIB, Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, told journalists in Accra yesterday.

When the committee resumes on October 2, 2023, and sits through to October 6, 2023, it would be sitting in-camera to sieve the information which should be made public because of the national security ramifications of the matter.

"When we return, it is going to be an in-camera hearing because all the witnesses will congregate with their lawyers and give us the evidential support in relation to what they said openly and publicly," Mr Akyea hinted.

He said: "Because of the nature of what is happening, we want to do a thorough job and end quickly. The nation cannot be chewing on this matter for too long because it has a bearing on the security of this country.

The adjournment, Mr Akyea explained, was occasioned by the request of the counsel of the IGP, Kwame Djan, for further and better particulars of allegations levelled against his client by the police officers who were caught on the tape plotting his removal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Lawyer Kwame Djan said he wanted to read some of the materials we have given them so the sitting has been adjourned to the second, third, fourth and fifth October...by which time we would have probably, holding all factors constant, concluded the proceedings."

According to Mr Akyea, the committee has laid its hands on the "full compliments" of the conversation Chief Bugri Naabu had with COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent Asare in Bugri Naabu's office.

He said listening to the new tape under scrutiny, it appeared some portions were altered because it is longer than the earlier one.

"It seems to be the case [that the tape has been doctored] because the second tape is one with a very long discussion which I can come to some understanding that they do not dispute."

The committee, Mr Akyea reemphasized, was not trying to shut out the media, but guarding against which information should be consumed because of the national security implications the divulgence of sensitive information could have on the country.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the plenary of Parliament in the first week of commencement of the third meeting of the session.

So far, all five witnesses including Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi have all appeared before the committee to testify.