Nigeria: I Want to Work With Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion - Rema

Nigerian award-winning singer and rapper, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has expressed his hope to collaborate with American music superstars like Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

Rema made this known following his successful smash-hit with Selena Gomez, 'Calm Down.'

In a brief interview with Hollywood Reporter at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey, the United States on Tuesday, the 23-year-old Benin-born singer revealed he wanted to with female celebrities more.

Rema said, "I'm hoping to meet Meg (Thee Stallion), Nicki Minaj for possible collaborations. Who else? Yeah, I wanna link up with girls dem."

Vanguard reported that Rema surpassed Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and others to become the first-ever winner of the newly created "Best Afrobeats Song" during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, on Tuesday.

Rema's second in 'Calm Down' song, Selena Gomez sent her love to Nigeria immediately Rema was declared winner of Best Afrobeats award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Rema made history when he defeated those nominated alongside with him.