Ghana: IGP Before Parliamentary Committee Probing Leaked Tape Today

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, will today appear before Parliament's Committee investigating the alleged plot by three top police officers, to remove the IGP from office.

The alleged plot was captured in a leaked audio tape, recorded by a former regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chief Buguri Naabu.

The three officers - COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent (Supt) George Asare and Supt Emmanuel Gyebi and their lawyers, and Chief Naabu, would also appear before the seven-member ad-hoc committee.

The three top officers and Chief Naabu have already testified before the committee, with COP Mensah and Supt Asare accusing the IGP of mismanaging the Ghana Police Service.

The police officers also accused the IGP of masterminding the secret recording on which they were heard allegedly plotting the removal of the IGP.

"On Tuesday, all the individuals (who have appeared before us)... will come back with their lawyers.

"Also, the most prominent person whose name has been bandied about, the IGP himself should also come with his lawyers," Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea said on JoyNews 'The Probe,' monitored by the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Sunday.

It is expected that "cross examination and cross firing (of witnesses by counsels) would take place" as indicated by the chairman of the committee in an interaction with journalists at the end of the committee's public hearing in Accra on September 4.

Mr Akyea, who is also the Akim Abuakwa South MP said though the IGP was not heard on the tape and he initially wasn't a candidate penned to face the committee, it has become necessary he appeared, following the "grave" allegations leveled against him by the earlier witnesses and doing so would be democratic.

He clarified that the mandate of the committee is not to appoint a new IGP, reiterating that Dr Dampare deserved an opportunity to respond to the allegations made against him.

Mr Akyea said "grave allegations of serious consequences have been made against him" and the committee will not allow for the "the IGP to be disgraced and insulted without giving him a hearing."

He said for a fair hearing, the committee has furnished the IGP with the transcription of the audio tape and proceedings of the earlier hearing, for him to understand what has been said against him and respond adequately.

The hearing, Mr Akyea said would be in-camera unlike those of the four previous witnesses because some of the allegations leveled against the IGP bothered on national security.

"Some serious allegations have been made in public, but the substance of the allegations has not been made in public.

Mr Akyea, who is also the Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament said the sitting of the committee would be open to the public after the in-camera hearing if it is deemed appropriate.