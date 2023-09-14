Ghana: Zile Pummels Otoo Into Submission

Adventurous super bantamweight boxer, John Zile, extended his impressive professional record to 10-0 on Saturday when he recorded a sixth round Technical Knockout (TKO) victory over Emmanuel Otoo in a 10-round contest at the Golden Beach Resort in Korle Gonno in Accra.

The event, a brainchild of Bronx Boxing Promotions, was in collaboration with Osebor Boxing Management and Kurrency Boxing Management.

It was headlined by the Zile and Otoo 10-rounder following previous sparring sessions.

Otoo started on a cautious note; establishing a pestering jab, occasionally countering on the back foot but Zile sustained his aggression, intermittently landing devastating shots to the head and body of his opponent.

Otoo, however, scored a knockdown in the fourth round when Zile walked into a looping left close to the neutral corner.

That knockdown; the first in Zile's professional career seemed to awaken the 'Monster' in him as he pressed the action in the fifth.

Resulting from the pummeling in round five, Otoo now (3-4-1) refused to answer the bell for the sixth, making referee Richard Amevi Adjetey wave off the bout.

In a super welterweight contest, Daniel Lartey stopped Okasha Tamimu in the opening round while experienced Samuel 'Python' Turkson won by TKO against Nii Ashirifi.

Aboubacar Traore from Mali stopped Sampson Tetteh in three of the scheduled six rounds in a super middleweight fight just as Sampson Solomon aka 'Wotowoto' wasted no time in knocking out Ishmael Allotey in the second round of their welterweight bout.

Henry Malm won over Victus Kemavor at super welterweight with Felix Nunoo earning a third win of his career over Michael Akramah Tetteh.

Kurrency Boxing Management stable mates, Stephen 'Dominant' Coffie and Daniel 'High Tension' Quaye, scored knockouts against Michael Tetteh and Billy Quaye respectively, as Kurrency CEO and owner of Goldmart, Mr Bright Aboagye, looked on elated.

The Ashanti Warrior, Stanley Nyantakyi, managed by Osebor Boxing Management, silenced Bernard Quaye in their much-awaited fixture.