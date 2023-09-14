Ghana: GREPA Launches Africa Real Estate Conference, Expo 2023

The third edition of the Africa Real Estate Conference and Expo has been launched in Accra with the commitment to create the needed platform for estate developers to explore the future of real estate in Africa.

Dubbed; ARCE'23, it is being organised by Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA) and expected to be attended by professionals, investors and stakeholders from across Africa.

It is on the theme: "Navigating the Future of Africa's Real Estate Industry with Sustainability and Proptech Innovations" and would commence from October 15 and end on October 18.

Speaking at a media launch of the event in Accra yesterday, the President of GREPA, Mrs Odette Nyame-Kumi, said Africa's real estate industry was poised for groundbreaking transformation as it embraced cutting-edge Proptech solutions and sustainability practices.

She explained that Proptech (property technology) referred to the use of technology to innovate and improve various aspects of the real estate industry.

"In recent years, proptech has gained momentum in Africa, driven by factors such as urbanisation, a growing middle class, and increasing investment in technology infrastructure," she emphasised.

Mrs Nyame-Kumi noted that some of the key points about proptech in Africa included digital platforms, property management, fintech integration, data analytics, blockchain and land records, affordable housing, smart cities, real estate crowdfunding and sustainability.

She said Proptech was fast evolving in Africa and this held significant promise for addressing various real estate challenges while promoting innovation, transparency, and accessibility in the sector.

"As technology continues to advance and investment in proptech grows, the African real estate market is undergoing further transformation. With a host of forward-thinking solutions designed to tackle the continent's unique real estate challenges.

From digital platforms simplifying property transactions to mobile apps streamlining rentals and blockchain-based tools enhancing property management, Proptech companies in Africa are fostering new opportunities for stakeholders in the industry. The growing industry is expected to have a profound impact on the African real estate market, unlocking fresh avenues for real estate investment," she said.