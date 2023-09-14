Morocco: Aviation and Morocco Earthquake Relief Efforts

press release

The tragic earthquake that has struck Morocco has devastated significant parts of the country and killed and injured thousands of people. As part of the international relief effort, the aviation industry is playing a vital role, in the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to Morocco.

IATA's Regional Vice-President for Africa-Middle East, Kamil Al-Awadhi, expressed condolences of the aviation community to the people of Morocco. "The heart-breaking impact of this tragedy in Morocco has been felt worldwide. On behalf of IATA's member airlines, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those affected," he said. "Our thoughts remain with the communities impacted by this devastating event. We commend the exceptional work of rescue teams, and the important role aviation is playing in facilitating immediate relief."

Countries including Czechia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom, facilitated by aviation, have transported aid including vital supplies, medical teams, and other specialist personnel to affected areas, thereby accelerating the humanitarian response.

In addition to the work airlines are doing to support the rescue and humanitarian efforts, IATA is collaborating with local stakeholders to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of critical industry support functions that it provides.