Morocco: Youth Spring Into Action in Wake of Morocco Earthquake

Harare — Moroccan authorities are continuing their efforts to speed up rescue operations, evacuate and provide care for the injured, and mobilize all necessary resources to respond to the devastating earthquake which hit Morocco.

While young people are driving the country's frantic relief effort with volunteers from all across the city and beyond responding to social media requests for assistance, according to BBC.

Milk, diapers, jam, and blankets are all being transported in human chains on trucks that are headed for the settlements scattered throughout the Atlas highlands. In many places, this grassroots initiative is reportedly delivering aid to those in need more quickly than government assistance. However, as donations pour in, the biggest problem is organizing the aid and getting it out of the city as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan administration has come under fire for turning down aid from some countries, such as France and Germany.

Throughout their whole lives, villagers in the Atlas Mountains have lived day to day on a meager income. Now, with their livestock gone and grain stocks covered in rubble, any relief that comes is essential for both short- and long-term survival.

As of September 14, 2023, the death toll stands at more than 2,900 people, with the number of injured doubling to over 5,500.