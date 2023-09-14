Saclepea — The Chairman of the opposition Collaborating Political Party (CPP), Musa Hassan Bility, has called on Nimbaians not to vote based on sentiments but rather on who will deliver the suffering nation, as they have one month left until the October 10 elections.

He emphasized that Liberia's elections will be decided by Nimba, so there is a need for Nimbaians to elect a leader who will make a positive impact on the lives of Liberians.

Mr. Musa Hassan Bility, the CPP National Chairman, referred to the Collaborating Political Party's political leader, Mr. Alexander B.Cummings, as the best leader for the country come the October 10 elections.

He stated that Mr. Cummings' past records and work experience indicate that he is a capable leader who Liberians can be proud of due to his leadership abilities. He assured that Nimba will experience unprecedented development if the CPP political leader, Alexander B.Cummings, wins.

"To achieve this, Musa Hassan Bility has been mandated by the CPP political leader, Alexander B.Cummings, to build roads throughout the 19 Administrative Districts in Nimba County, as he wants Nimbaians to vote differently this time around."

Speaking at the official kickoff of the CPP campaign rally in Saclepea City, Nimba County, the Liberty Party National Chairman, who is also the District Number 7 representative candidate, Musa Hassan Bility, lamented that Liberia's major problem is a lack of sincerity and firmness. However, under the presidency of Mr. Cummings, initiatives such as free healthcare, improved living conditions, an expanded road network, job opportunities, better education, and advancements in the agricultural sector will be guaranteed.

The District Number 7 representative hopeful, Musa Hassan Bility, urged Nimbaians to abstain from voting based on tribalism, which, he argued, would not benefit the county. He encouraged voters to examine the records of former Vice President, now the political leader of the opposition Unity Party, Joseph Boakai, the ruling party of President George Weah, and the CPP political leader, Alexander B.Cummings. He emphasized that the difference between the CPP and other parties is that the CPP maintains direct contact with the voters.

Bility urged Liberians to display a peaceful attitude during and after the elections. He then called on Nimbaians, as well as Liberians in general, to respect everyone's right as the country prepares to go to the polls to elect new leadership that will guide the nation in the right direction.

"I believe the CPP political leader Cummings is the best person to deliver this suffering nation. This county, Nimba, plays a pivotal role in deciding the fate of the presidency, so don't support individuals who have spent 12 years in power like the Unity Party of Ambassador Joseph Boakai. If they have made a positive impact, you can vote for them to return. If the six years of the CDC government and President George Weah's leadership have been satisfactory, re-elect them. However, I believe they have not significantly improved the lives of Liberians. The best person to alleviate suffering and enhance healthcare, agriculture, education, road infrastructure, job opportunities, and overall living conditions is the CPP political leader, Cummings."

Also speaking, CPP Nimba County Co-Chairman, Mr. Justin P. Zigbuo, urged Nimbaians to support and vote for individuals who can genuinely help them, rather than those who have had no impact on their lives. He referred to CPP political leader Cummings as someone who has consistently made a positive impact on the lives of Liberians, including Nimbaians.

For their part, Clarence Kparyelee, the head of coordinators who spoke on behalf of the district coordinators, reaffirmed their commitment to elect Cummings. Edwin Dopoe Jr., the Youth Chairman, and Tony Gonyor, the Chair of Team Cummings, assured Cummings of Nimba's full support, even in the face of Fong Zuagele and others' departure. They emphasized their experience in election processes and pledged to deliver Nimba County's votes to Cummings based on his past election records.

"If you want your lives to change, vote for Cummings for a better nation and leadership. Some people may go for money, but we will remain steadfast in supporting Cummings to bring relief to this suffering country."