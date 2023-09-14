Liberia: Devine Teah Makes History

The budding star, age 17, has made history in the match Ghana defeated Liberia 3-1 on Tuesday in a friendly international at a terrible Ohene Djan playing pitch in Accra.

After a first half stalemate, the Black Stars duo of Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus who goals qualified Ghana to their 24th Afcon on Thursday of last week in a 2-1 win over Central African Republic In Kumasi, got two quick goals against the Lone Star due to suspect defending which was followed by the third goal by captain and most capped player, Andre Ayew to make it 3-0 before the 17 year old gem Divine Teah got the Lone Star consolation 90+2 minutes to make him set an enviable record of becoming the youngest Liberian international to score against the Black Stars since both sides met for the first time in 1972 with 20 games between them so far and Ghana winning nine, Liberia winning four and seven ending in a draw.

At age 17 years, 147 days old, the lad achieved the feat, beating an earlier record set by the one time miracle man, James Salinsa Debbah who on August 21, 1988 rounded-off the Black Stars defense in the dying ambers of the game to score the Lone Star second goal after the legendary George Weah had opened the scoring from a free kick in the first half in the 1990 World Cup elimination series at the SKD. Debbah achieved the feat at the age of 18 years, 250 days old. This is a record that has existed for more than 35 years.

The rising star Teah, a product of Massa Academy, already holds the record of the youngest ever Liberian International goal scorer after scoring g against Burundi in a tournament in Turkey on March 29, 2022 at the age of 15 years, 347 days old.

Divine Teah continues to earn rave reviews and the ensuing World Cup qualifiers beginning November this year will be just another chance to showcase with the rest of his international teammates as he gradually develops.

Finally, despite the loss to the Black Stars, coach Ansu Keita can draw lots of positives as the positives from the match will be key in preparing for future.