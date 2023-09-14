Liberia: Sara Beysolow Nyanti Urges Liberians to Take a Stand Against Drug

Monrovia — Reverend Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the Standard Bearer of the African Liberation League and a presidential candidate in the upcoming October elections, has vehemently condemned the importation of illicit drugs into Liberia, particularly by government officials.

Nyanti expressed her grave concerns during a press release issued on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, where she lauded the vigilance of the Armed Forces of Liberia personnel for their role in detecting and confiscating drugs at Roberts International Airport.

Madame Nyanti reiterated her unwavering commitment to safeguarding Liberia's sovereignty against corrupt and nefarious practices. She made a solemn pledge that under her leadership, a whistleblower account will be established to reward loyal citizens whose actions lead to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in drug trafficking within Liberia.

The former United Nations diplomat expressed her profound appreciation to the Armed Forces of Liberia personnel who intercepted the illicit drugs and promptly raised the alarm.

"This act of patriotism underscores the importance of collective efforts in combating the drug trade within the nation," Nyanti stated. "The solution to the drug problem in Liberia goes beyond the rehabilitation of our affected children; it also involves intercepting the importation of harmful substances. We must put an end to the importation of drugs," she emphasized.

Nyanti reaffirmed that the fight against drugs is one of the central pillars of her presidential candidacy. She emphasized that the African Liberation League, under her leadership, stands resolute in its dedication to eradicating the drug trade and protecting Liberia's future generations.

Nyanti called upon all Liberian citizens to join in this vital mission to ensure a safer and drug-free Liberia.

About Sara Beysolow Nyanti

Sara Beysolow Nyanti is a distinguished Liberian political figure and the Standard Bearer of the African Liberation League. With a commitment to transparency, accountability, and national development, Nyanti's presidential candidacy aims to bring about positive change for Liberia.

The African Liberation League is a political organization dedicated to the advancement of Liberia and the welfare of its citizens. The league seeks to foster social justice, equality, and prosperity for all Liberians.