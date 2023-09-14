Liberia: Govt. and IOM Validate LMGI Report for Monrovia

Monrovia — The International Organization on Migration's Chief of Mission for Liberia, Madam Ana Fonseca, has said that the Local Migration Governance Indicators (LMGI) report which has been validated represents a significant milestone in the collective effort of IOM and Liberia to strengthen migration governance in Monrovia.

The LMGI report was validated on Friday, July 21 2023 by the City of Monrovia, IOM, civil society organizations, and the academia.

Accordingly, stakeholders expressed optimism that the report which aimed at producing the Migration Governance Indicators profile for Monrovia, would go a long way to provide insights on policy measures towards good migration governance at the local level.

Addressing the participants virtually from Guinea, Madam Fonseca said as the leading organization for migration, IOM stands ready to support the government and its partners in implementing the recommendations outlined in the report.

She emphasized that the report provides Liberia and development partners with a comprehensive assessment of the existing migration governance landscape in Monrovia which also highlights areas of progress, challenges, and opportunities for improvement.

According to her, IOM and the Government through the City governance commenced the process over six months ago to provide the Migration Governance Indicators Profile for Monrovia as was done in 2021 when both GOL and IOM collaborated to produce the first National Migration Governance Indicators Profile for Liberia.

Madam Fonseca said their effort has been realized with the validation of the report which demonstrates the strong relationship between the government and IOM.

She emphasized that "it is only through strong these partnerships that they have the collective chance to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly target 10.7 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Said Madam Fonseca, "Migration, as we all know, is a defining feature of our modern world.

She emphasized that it presents both opportunities and challenges for countries and communities alike.

Said Fonseca," Therefore, it is of paramount importance that we invest in comprehensive and effective migration governance systems that protect the rights and well-being of migrants, while also harnessing the potential benefits that migration can bring to societies."

"Our expertise, technical assistance, and capacity-building initiatives are at your disposal to facilitate the development and implementation of evidence-based policies and programs that promote effective migration governance," she said.

Making a brief remark, Mr. Franco Grimes, who proxy for Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee, commended IOM for its enormous support to the City Government and partners for commitment shown throughout the research and preparation of the report.

He disclosed that the report would be used as tools the City Government needs to address the issue of migration which has become a concern.

Accordingly, he said the City Governance would solicit support from the development partners to continue identifying with the city and find workable solutions to the many challenges the residents face.

Mr. Scott Cann, Migration Policy Officer, at IOM Headquarters in Geneva delivered the first paper on the Importance of the Global Compact for Migration while the MGI Report for Monrovia was presented by Ms. Yoselyn Del Carmen Manzano of the Migration Policy Office at IOM Headquarters.

The report, among others, outlined that some progress has been made regarding issues of policies and governance at the level of Monrovia but also identified other key opportunities and challenges that require further improvement.

Making the closing remark, Assistant Minister for Planning and Research at the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, Mr. Roosevelt Klafleh, thanked IOM for affording Liberia the only one to undertake a major project that will address the huge challenges associated with migration in Monrovia.

He further stated that IOM has assisted the national development agenda of the country.

Said Minister Klafleh, "The IOM has done a lot of interventions in areas like migration and has collaborated with several government institutions to implement projects that are meaningful and impactful for the country and its people"