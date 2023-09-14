Ghana: Three NPP Parliamentary Aspirants in Upper East Cleared to Contest

Bolgatanga — Three persons from the Upper East Region, seeking election to become the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates at the 2024 elections have been cleared to contest.

The three, Thomas Kofi Alonsi of the Builsa North, Silas Mathew Amoah, Bolgatanga East and Hanan Abdul-Wahab, Pusiga Constituency, have all been popularly acclaimed parliamentary candidates for their respective constituencies by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Speaking to journalists at Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region, Mr Alonsi, who is also the Managing Director (MD) for the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), said his popular acclamation showed the love of stalwarts and the rank and file of the party toward his candidacy.

According to him, going into the election unopposed spoke volume of his distinguished personality and unalloyed commitment towards revitalising and maximising the electoral fortunes of the party in the constituency.

He expressed gratitude to all 421 delegates, functionaries and the rank and file of the party for reposing confidence in him, stating that with the unity of purpose exhibited, coupled with the unconditional love for his candidature, there would be brighter chances for the NPP in 2024.

Mr Alonsi indicated that he was battle ready to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, James Agalga, saying, "the people of Builsa North want a fresh representation because Mr Agalga has failed to bring the needed development to them."

He said the performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the area was remarkable, as many development projects such as health, education, and road network had been brought to the area.

A former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister and one-term MP for the Builsa North, Agnes Chigaba-Tia, told party supporters that winning elections would always come with daunting circumstances, and the performance of the party at the forthcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary polls would not be a stroke of luck, but a dint of hard work and collective efforts.

Elsewhere in the Pusiga Constituency, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Buffer Stock Company Limited, Alhaji Abdul-Wahab, was also given the green light to represent the NPP at the upcoming election.

He stated that he had a vision to resuscitate the progress of the youth which was on death spiral in the Pusiga District, accusing the incumbent legislator, Hajia Lardi Ayamba, of doing little to turn around the fortunes of the masses.

Mr Abdul-Wahba urged the members to close their ranks, prioritise unity to snatch the seat from the opposition NDC for the first time.

Mr Amoah, a business man was also announced as the Bolgatanga East parliamentary candidate for the governing party in the 2024 elections.

He vowed to end Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine's unbeaten run, saying he would work diligently to empower a lot of the constituents who had been reeling in poverty and despair over the past years, if given the opportunity to serve the people in that region.