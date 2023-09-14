Ghana: Investigations Into Plot to Remove IGP - Allegations Cooked, Wild, Unfounded ...Says IGP As He Responds to Two Officers Caught On Leaked Tape

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has denied allegations levelled against him by two top police officers who were captured on a secret tape plotting his removal.

The two officers - Commissioner of Police George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare - told the seven-member Parliamentary Adhoc Committee probing the tape, that the IGP is the worse Ghana has seen and is mismanaging the police service.

They also alleged that the IGP did not merit the top police job; but for his affiliation to the opposition National Democratic Congress, and masterminded the recording of the secret tape.

But, taking his turn before the Committee in Accra yesterday, Dr Dampare described the allegations as "cooked, wild, baseless and unfounded" with the intention to "cover for the shame" that has come upon the two officers since the tape leaked.

He said, "In terms of my rise in the police service, it has been purely based on my competence, my academic qualification, and hard work because of the passion I have for the work.

"I have not, at any point in time, been called aside by any individual and granted any favour that I did not deserve," he stated as tears rolled down his cheeks.

Responding to claims that he is the worse IGP Ghana has had, Dr Dampare, who appeared with the top brass of the police behind him, said his accusers got it wrong.

"Probably, my brother (COP Mensah) wanted to say I'm the best and he missed it because the records are there for everybody to see.

"Since my colleagues and I and the rest of the commands across the country had the chance (to lead the police service) we committed ourselves to transforming the organisation to become the best institution in the country and a reference point for Africa and beyond with teamwork."

Dr Dampare said the allegation that he has muscled out some top officers from the Police Management Board (POMAB) meetings, was a "palpable falsehood".

"If anybody sits somewhere and says that we do not consult, then that person is trying to be mischievous to the level that he doesn't wish the organisation well and doesn't wish the country well."

The IGP denied masterminding the recording of the tape on which the officers sold the idea of removing him to the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Chief Bugri Naabu, that should he (Dr Dampare) remain in office, the governing party would lose the 2024 Election.

"I did not play any role in the recording of the leaked audio tape," Dr Dampare stated and challenged the committee not to allow people to make unsubstantiated allegations for "me an innocent person to respond to".

To him, the secret plot and the backbiting exhibited by the police officers has the potential to dampen morale of personnel who have sworn to serve the service in integrity.

"Are we killing patriotism that anybody can just get up and make allegations against people who go across the country, at times 48 hours without sleep, just to keep the country at peace to be called to answer to allegations that are unfounded?", the IGP asked.

He said "They know within their heart of hearts that they were peddling falsehood for them to take it to places and make me look bad thinking that as it has normally been done, I'll never get the opportunity to speak to the matter."