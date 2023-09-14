Ghana: Flokefama Refurbishes KBTH) Blood Bank to Enhance Quality Healthcare

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH)'s Blood Bank has been refurbished to improve the quality of blood testing and storage, and to ensure safe and reliable blood transfusion for patients.

The project was undertaken by Flokefama, a medical equipment solutions company, at the cost of GH¢200,000 as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The refurbishment included essential upgrades such as floor tiling, a fresh coat of paint throughout the Blood Bank, and the installation of modern washroom facilities and workshops.

With the new development, the facility now boasts of a more comfortable environment with the addition of new air conditioning units, new sinks and furniture, and updated netting for enhanced safety and security.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flokefama, Mr Emmanuel Teye Kenney, expressed the company's unwavering commitment to supporting quality healthcare delivery, adding, "advancing quality healthcare delivery in Ghana is not merely a duty; it's a fundamental right that belongs to all Ghanaians."

"Flokefama's steadfast dedication to contributing to the country's progress is unwavering. We recognise our responsibility to uplift our nation, and this refurbishment is just the beginning. We pledge to extend our support to other vital institutions and facilities that require similar interventions," he added.

"This noble endeavour signifies Flokefama's unwavering dedication to elevating healthcare standards in Ghana, ensuring that life-saving blood transfusions are readily available for those in need by modernising the Korle Bu Blood Bank and equipping it with essential facilities."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Acting Medical Director of KBTH, Dr Henry Akoto, commended Flokefama for its timely intervention. "With this revitalised facility, our medical professionals can now fulfil their vital mission more effectively, ensuring the collection, rigorous testing, and reliable distribution of safe and quality blood. Flokefama's dedication stands as a resounding testament to the private sector's unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Flokefama's investment in the Korle Bu Blood Bank exemplifies the positive impact that corporate social responsibility initiatives can have on critical healthcare infrastructure, ultimately benefitting the well-being of the Ghanaian people."

The transformative initiative, Dr Akoto underscored the immense potential of private sector collaboration in driving advancements within the healthcare sector of the nation.

"It sets not only an inspiring example, but also serves as a compelling model for other organisations to emulate, fostering a collective commitment to elevating healthcare standards and making a lasting impact on the well-being of Ghanaians," he added.