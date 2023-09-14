Ghana: KOICA Grants Govt U.S.$2.2 Million to Strengthen Tax Policy

13 September 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

The Korea International Corporation Agency (KOICA) has signed a $2.2 million grant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government, through the Ministry of Finance to strengthen the capacity of Ghana's tax policy.

Per the MoU, KOICA will collaborate with top tax experts from Korea to establish a master plan tailored to the Ghanaian context, to improve tax administration in the country.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, yesterday signed on behalf of the government, whilst the Country Director of KOICA, Mr Dong Hyun Lee, signed for Korea at a brief ceremony in Accra.

Dr Kumah said the grant agreement would help the government to broaden the tax system in order to increase revenue to the country's national development.

He said the government would leverage the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) tools, in addressing the loopholes in the country's tax collections.

Dr Kumah said the MoU represented the tangible efforts and collaboration between the government of Ghana, and the people of Korea to improve lives, and as well contribute to the sustainable development of Ghana.

He assured that the Ministry of Finance was determined to reducing the budget deficits and control the national debt, adding that "the surest way to reducing the deficits and control the national debt is to increase revenue."

On his part, Mr Lee said KOICA would lay the foundation for a significant transformation in Ghana's tax administration by diligently sharing Korea's knowledge and vision with Ghana.

He said Korea's remarkable economic growth was not solely achieved through business development, but rather through dedicated efforts of the government and officials, who engaged in extensive learning through various master plan initiatives.

"Korea has also built its institutional systems through the development of master plans and research tailored to its own circumstances.

The significance of tax revenue to socio-economics is unquestionable because, tax is the crucial resource for development like energy, land and human empowerment," Mr Lee said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.