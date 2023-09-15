Nigeria: Handball - Nigeria's U-18 Girls Team Depart for African Championship in Tunisia

14 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Gbemidepo Popoola

The 19th Africa Women's Youth Nations Championship is scheduled for 16-23 September in Monastir, Tunisia

The Nigeria U-18 girls team have departed for Monastir, Tunisia ahead of the 2023 Africa Women Youth Handball Championship.

The 19th Africa Women's Youth Nations Championship is scheduled for 16-23 September in Monastir, Tunisia.

The players and coaches left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday, 13 September.

The delegation of Nigeria U18 girls that departed for Monastir, Tunisia comprises 15 players; alongside Head Coach Agboola Shittu and his assistant, Roberts Opuene.

Coach Shittu earlier on Monday announced the final list of players consisting of Captain Esther Matthew; the Babatunde twins from Seasider Babes of Lagos, Goalkeeper Precious Samuel as well as Prudence Onyinyechukwu Samuel and Bello Rahima of Rima Queens.

Fifteen players were selected with many of the players the core of the team that participated and won the IHF Trophy Africa Zone 3 tourney and the IHF Trophy Africa Continental Phase in Ghana and Ivory Coast respectively.

FINAL LIST:

Esther Mathew (Seasider Queens), Kehinde Babatunde (Seasiders Queens), Taiwo Babatunde (Seasiders Queens), Precious Samuel (Rima Queens), Prudence Samuel (Rima Queens), Rahima Bello (Rima Queens), Chidera Ogbusimba (Rima Queens), Munira Kasimu (Rima Queens), Amina Muhammad (Rima Queens), Monica Opara (Rima Queens), Lucy Onyekwere (Rima Queens, Vera John (Bayelsa Queens), Damilola Akinlade (Delta Force), Joan Okolo (Delta Force) and Amarachi Oparaugo (Imo Grasshopper).

North Africans Egypt are the most successful Side on the continent at the Youth Level with 4 Titles (2015, 2017, 2019, 2022), while East Africans Angola comes closely second with 3 Titles (2009, 2011, 2013) and have won silver twice (2015, 2019) and bronze once (2017).

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.