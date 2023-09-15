Nigeria: Senate Denies Allocating N100m Each As Palliatives to Members, Threatens Legal Action

The Senate says the allegation that its members received N100 million each as palliatives is an attempt to incite the public against members of the Nigerian National Assembly.

The Senate has denied allocating N100 million each to its members as a form of palliative to cushion the effect of removal of petrol subsidy.

The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, in a statement on Thursday said the reports indicating that the National Assembly allocated N100 million each to lawmakers were false.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Christopher Onyeka, on Tuesday was reported to have said members of the National Assembly received over N100 million each as palliatives to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal, while poor Nigerians are given rice.

The Nigerian Senate has 109 members.

But the Senate spokesperson insisted that the allegation is an attempt to incite the public against members of the Nigerian National Assembly.

"What do these negative characters want to gain from their lies and falsehood against the National Assembly? This is strange to us, very ludicrous and unthinkable.

"There is no 100m for a legislator anywhere. From which budget is this coming from? How, where and when? This is another satanic ploy of a miserable gang of media and political dark angels, to bring the Nigerian parliament into disrepute and pitch the legislators against the Nigerian public.

"We believe that the public is aware that popular democracy is anathema to some unpatriotic political mercenaries, hence their systemic blackmail of the parliament, which undoubtedly is the soul of democracy and sovereignty," he said.

Mr Adaramodu urged the public to disregard the claim.

"We urge the public and especially, the Nigerian workers, to disregard these unscrupulous pontiffs. The legislators, who are chosen among the masses of the people, shall certainly be with the people and eternally for the people."

The House of Representatives through its spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, on Tuesday also denied that its members received N100 million each.

Legal action

Mr Adaramodu said the Senate will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who spreads false information about lawmakers.

"The National Assembly shall not hesitate, henceforth to take constitutional and legal actions against these irreverent merchants of rumours and ill wills against legislators. The National Assembly should not be taken as a political scapegoat.

"We don't expect anything less from the NLC leadership, we only opined that they would place national interest above partisan nihilistic outbursts.

"If the Congress wishes to serve as the conscience of Nigerian workers, it must purge itself of catalytic political voyages that can truncate our democracy. We believe that Nigerians see this new unscrupulous advocacy as a comedy to entertain only the unsuspecting," the Senate spokesperson said.