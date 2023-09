Nigerian Armed Forces Kill 151 Terrorists, Apprehend 456 - Defence HQ

Troops of the armed forces killed the terrorists in various operations in the three geopolitical zones in the north in the last two weeks.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Armed Forces of Nigeria, have in the last two weeks eliminated a total of 151 terrorists and apprehended 456 others in different operations across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, stated this while giving update of military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 44 terrorists, arrested 21 and rescued four kidnapped hostages during the period.

He said the troops recovered 17 AK47 rifles, three locally fabricated rifles, three locally made guns, one berretta pistol, three Dane guns and 116 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

Also recovered according to him, are five rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo, 42 empty and cases of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo.

Others are 12 magazines, 50 jerry cans of PMS, three vehicles, five mobile phones, six motorcycles, three cutlasses and the sum of N3.18 million.

Mr Buba said the troops arrested some suspected terrorists' collaborators in Jere and Biu in Borno State, as well as Gujba Local Government Area in Yobe State.

He said that troops also ambushed and raided suspected terrorists' hideouts in Konduga and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno.

The director said that the offensives resulted in elimination of terrorists and recovery of arms and ammunitions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the North-central, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven killed 16 terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued one kidnapped hostage within the period.

He said they also recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two pistols, five locally fabricated rifles, six dane guns, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 15 magazines and three motorcycles.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, he said the troops killed 15 terrorists, arrested six and rescued one kidnapped hostage as well as recovery of arms and ammunition.

In North-west, the defence spokesperson said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch, killed 35 terrorists, arrested eight and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages within the period.

He added that the air components of the various operations had continued to annihilate the terrorists from their various hideouts with series of "air interactions."