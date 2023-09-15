Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New Federal Inland Revenue Service Acting Chairman

14 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Zacch Adedeji as the new Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The President has directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, to proceed on three months of pre-retirement leave, as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect, leading to his eventual retirement from service on 8 December, 2023.

Mr Adedeji is hereby appointed in acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

Mr Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University. He most recently served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following meritorious service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary / CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

By these directives of the President, the new appointment takes immediate effect.

