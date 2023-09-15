Nigeria: Farmers-Herders Clashes - Committee Presents New Report On Livestock Reforms to Tinubu

The report made recommendations on how to end herders-farmers conflicts in the country.

A committee set up by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has presented its report on livestock reforms to President Bola Tinubu.

The 27-member committee, chaired by the former Chairman of INEC, Attahiru Jega, was set up by Mr Ganduje in January while he was still the governor of Kano State.

At the inauguration of the committee in January, Mr Ganduje said the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) proposed by the federal government to tackle the problem had not yielded results because of "inadequate political leadership".

Mr Ganduje, while presenting the committee to President Tinubu at the State House on Thursday, said its report had the capacity to end the farmers/herders clashes in Nigeria.

He said the introduction of innovative ideas in livestock production is a must to end the herders/farmers clashes in Nigeria.

The former Kano State governor said climate change and other factors have diminished the capacity of Nigeria to meet its livestock needs, noting that the adoption of innovations and practices is a matter of survival.

Mr Ganduje said he was able to maintain peace in Kano State during his eight-year tenure because he adopted proactive measures.

"The low productivity of the sector has made Nigeria an import-dependent economy draining scarce foreign reserves used for importing dairy, meat and other livestock products. Similarly, the conflicts are resulting in killings of citizens and loss of livelihoods, further affecting peaceful coexistence in the country.

"With increasing populations, ecological changes such as soil erosion and degradation of grazing areas and changing climates, adopting innovative crops and livestock production practices is no longer luxury but an essential investment that this people-centred administration under your leadership needs to vigorously pursue," he said.

Mr Jega was not at the presentation but was represented by the Chairman of the Technical Committee, Yahaya Kuta.

Farmers/Herders clashes

PREMIUM TIMES on several occasions, reported the killings and kidnappings of some farmers by suspected herdsmen. In some cases, herders allegedly destroy farmlands with their cattle but nothing was done to make them face the wrath of the law.

The killings have been more pronounced in the North-central geopolitical zone, particularly in Benue and Plateau states.

The National Economic Council (NEC) had in 2019 approved the NLTP with the major aim of investing in the livestock sector to provide ranches and mitigate the escalating crises between pastoralists and farmers.

NLTP is built on six key pillars: economic investment, conflict resolution, law and order, humanitarian relief, information education and strategic communication; and cross-cutting issues.

Ganduje's full statement:

Remarks by HE, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, OFR,

National Chairman of the AlI Progressive Congress at the Presentation of the Report on Livestock Reforms to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Protocol

It is gratifying to lead this team of patriotic Nigerians and experts in various fields of human endeavour before Mr President to present the report of the national conference on Livestock reforms. The Report grew out of the urgent need to reform and develop the livestock industry and to provide solutions to the age-long conflicts between herders and farmers in Nigeria. The low productivity of the sector has made Nigeria an import-dependent economy draining scarce foreign reserves used for importing dairy, meat and other livestock products. Similarly, the conflicts is resulting in killings of citizens and loss of livelihoods, further affecting peaceful coexistence in the country. With increasing populations, ecological changes such as soil erosion and degradation of grazing areas and changing climates, adopting innovative crops and livestock production practices is no longer luxury but an essential investment that this people-centred administration under your leadership needs to vigorously pursue.

2. There have been repeated attempts to develop the livestock industry with varying levels of failures and successes. The adoption of improved production practices that will increase productivity and help the cattle owners to permanently settle have been abysmal due to many factors such as inadequate planning and funding of programmes, weak extension services as well as other cultural, economic and technological barriers. The persistence of these problems has allowed unhealthy competition and acrimony to grow among farmers and herders resulting to violent conflicts across the country.

3. As the Governor of Kano State, my administration pursued deliberate efforts of promoting the modernisation of livestock production, while at the same time strengthening local authorities to manage relationships and amicably resolve conflicts between the groups. For this reason, Kano State remained among the most peaceful States in the country throughout our 8 years of governance.

It is these and other related experiences that this Committee reviewed and analysed, while also drawing from varied experiences across the World to come out with practical recommendations for reforming the livestock industry at the national level.

4. The committee that prepared this Report is made up of eminent Nigerians under the Chairmanship of Prof Attahiru Jega with members from the organised private sector, academia, practising pastoralists and farmers, representatives of farming and pastoralists communities, civil society organisations and specialists in various fields of livestock development and conflicts management.

They work assiduously to organize a national conference on 13th and 14th February 2023 with about 500 participants including traditional rulers, technocrats, bureaucrats, practitioners, farmers and pastoralists organisations, civil society organisations, international organisations, development experts and other range of professionals and stakeholders at national and international levels contributed to the discourse on the most viable options for achieving sustainable modernization of livestock production and achieving peaceful and harmonious relations between farmers and pastoralists.

5. Mr. President, I am convinced that the Report submitted to you here today has the antidote to the problems of the livestock industry. It addresses the key reforms and presents various development options needed for the sustainable development of the sector.

The implementation of the proposals will enhance productivity, improve livelihoods, promote environmental conservation, address substantial causes of conflicts between farmers and pastoralists and help in reducing the high cost of imports of animal products like milk and beef.

There are clear strategies for ensuring inclusion and benefits for all Nigerians devoid of any political, ethnic or regional biases. It is a strictly development document suitable for guiding Federal, State and Local Government administrations on how best to promote the industry, enhance the quality of lives of the citizens and promote peaceful coexistence and social harmony.

6. I use this rare privilege to appeal to Mr. President to personally study the Report and to direct for its full implementation. A key recommendation is the need to establish a Federal Authority to be charged with the mandate of leading the sustainable reforms and development of the livestock sector. The proposed Livestock Reforms and Development Authority need to be empowered and fully funded for the benefit of the country.

7. Mr. President, let me at this juncture, invite the Chairman of the Committee, Professor Attahiru Jega, who is unavoidably absent but has mandated the Chairman of the Technical Committee, Professor Yahaya Kuta to make this presentation.

Thank you, Mr. President.