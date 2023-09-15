Nigeria: Wizkid Makes First Public Appearance After Mum's Death

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, has made his first public appearance since the demise of his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Mrs Balogun died last month in Lagos State.

Since the incident, Wizkid, had remained out of the public spotlight and off social media.

However, the Starboy boss has now made his first public appearance after almost one month in hibernation mourning the death of his mum.

According to photos circulating on the internet, Wizkid was pictured at The V&A in London, United Kingdom, attending the private view of "Gabrielle Chanel Fashion Manifesto" on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.