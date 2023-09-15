Nigeria: MohBad Petitioned Police Over Threat to Life Before His Death

Late Nigerian musician, Promise Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, filed a petition to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over alleged threat to his life more than two months before his eventual death.

The petition surfaced on the social media on Thursday - barely 48 hours after his sudden death from unknown cause.

LEADERSHIP reports that 27-year-old Mohbad had died on Tuesday and was subsequently buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu area of Lagos State. He is survived by his parents, wife, and a child.

The document, shared by music blogger, Ayo Jaguda, on X platform (formerly known as Twitter), was dated June 27, 2023 and it alleged that the deceased artiste was assaulted, threatened to be killed and that damage was caused to his N5m property.

The petition was personally signed by Mohbad and addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The petition, which was filed against certain SamLarry Elegushi, Elele, Obele, and others, read in part: "On 25th June, while having a video shoot with another artist, by name Zlatan Ibile, the above mentioned persons numbering about fifteen led by SamLarry Elegushi invaded the premises with dangerous arms such as guns, cutlasses etc where I was shooting video and scattered the whole process of the shooting, damaged the equipment valued about five millon naira and started threatening my life which in the process they became violent and assaulted me which I sustained injuries but narrowly escaped."

Mohbad claimed in the petition that the assailants, while assaulting him, boasted of working for a certain well-known traditional ruler in Lagos State and thereafter destroyed his video recording project worth N8million.

The artiste, therefore, appealed to the Police authorities to protect him against the assailants, who were still threatening his life at the time, and ensure they were made to face the full wrath of the law.