South Africa: Cabinet Reiterates Calls for Budget Shortfall to Not Impact Service Delivery

Cabinet has reiterated that measures to address the budget shortfall must not impact negatively on service delivery.

This as a Cost Containment Letter was issued on 31 August 2023 with proposals to close the fiscal gap.

"Cabinet appreciates the current fiscal constraints which are not unique to South Africa but has resulted in-her budget shortfall. The Minister of Finance will shortly issue Guidelines clarifying the unintended misunderstanding arising from the Cost Containment Letter issued on 31 August 2023.

"In addition, as part of the in-year performance review of progress in implementation priorities agreed to with Ministers, the President and Deputy President will meet with individual Ministers to ensure that fiscal management does not derail the agreed to priorities," Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said on Thursday.

The Minister made these remarks during a media briefing in Pretoria on the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday.