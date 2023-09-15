Nigeria: Govt Sets Up Task Force to Combat Diphtheria

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection caused by the corynebacterium species that affects an individual’s nose, throat and sometimes, skin.

The Federal Government has established an emergency task force to tackle diphtheria in the country.

Prof. Muhammad Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, who announced this on Thursday in Abuja, said that the target was to curb the spread of the disease that had been detected in 14 states, with Kano as the epicentre.

He listed the states to include Lagos, Osun, FCT, Nassarawa, Kaduna, Katsina and Yobe.

Others included Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Zamfara, Jigawa and Kano.

According to the minister, the task force will be co-chaired by Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, Director-General, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Other members include Dr Anyaike Chukwuma, the ministry's Director in charge of public health.

Also to be represented on the team are the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, information ministry and the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Healthcare Delivery (NTLC).

The minister said that the primary objective of the task force was to operate in an emergency mode to prevent the further spread of diphtheria to other states and provide relief to affected communities.

He underscored the need for extensive mobilisation and sensitisation efforts, particularly through the involvement of NTLC.

"The public must be aware of the disease, its inherent dangers, and the necessary preventive measures, especially with children returning to school," he said.

The minister emphasised the need for the task force to collaborate with state governors to secure counterpart funding, foster ownership and facilitate mass mobilisation efforts.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Diphtheria is a highly contagious disease transmitted through airborne droplets or contaminated personal items. (NAN)