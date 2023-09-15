Nigeria: 14-Year-Old Akwa Ibom Student Wins Essay Competition

15 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abasi-Ekeme Michael

He is to receive a N2 million scholarship.

Kentimfon Ndanyongmong, a JSS3 student of Beulah International School, Akwa Ibom State, is to receive a N2 million scholarship for winning the 2023 Heirs Life Essay Championship.

The 14-year-old boy emerged as the overall best in the essay writing competition, according to a Facebook post, on Tuesday, by Heirs Life Assurance, a subsidiary of Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu's Heirs Holdings.

Samuel John of Knightdale Middle College, Lagos, won the second position, and is to receive N150,000 cash prize.

Ammenah Jimeta of Prime College, Kano, took the third position, and would be rewarded with a N100,000 cash prize.

Master Ndanyongmong's school, Beulah International School is to receive the Heirs Life Essay Championship Cup and N500,000 worth of educational materials, Heirs Life Assurance said.

The nationwide competition, which is in its second edition, began in May and closed in June 2023.

Secondary school students who took part in it were required to write a 500-word essay with the title "My dream career".

Launched in 2022, the competition was created to support Nigerian students with effective writing skills while fostering a communal bond across schools in the country.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Heirs Life Assurance, Ifesinachi Okpagu, stated that the competition's first edition had "thousands of entries from 27 states".

Twelve-year-old Ugbomyke Ebubechukwu of Gateway schools Enugu, was the winner of the inaugural edition.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.