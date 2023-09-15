Liberia: Archbishop Jallah Pledges to Lead By Honesty

The newly consecrated Archbishop of the Grace Outreach Ministries in Paynesville, Dr. Ola W.B. Jallah, has promised to practice honesty in the discharge of his duties.

Addressing the enthronement, consecration and affirmation ceremony as Archbishop of the Grace Outreach Ministries in collaboration with the Liberia Ministries Network, an ecumenical Christian organization that comprises several churches and other religious groups in Liberia, Archbishop Dr. Ola W.B. Jallah said his work in Ministries will go beyond just offering prayers for the nation, but making decisions that will not compromise his integrity.

He notes that if Liberia as a country must develop, integrity must be high on the agenda of every Liberian, including people in both the public and private sectors.

He urges Liberians to take a sober reflection and uphold their integrity despite challenges they may encounter along the way.

The newly consecrated Archbishop Jallah emphasizes that the churches of Liberia have a major role to play in putting the country on par with countries across the globe in terms of socio-economic growth and infrastructural development by upholding honesty, self-integrity, and standing against corruption.

Archbishop Jallah further promises that he will use his position as Archbishop to respect other archbishops who have been praying for Liberia for years but will not be involved in acts that will undermine the promotion of integrity, accountability, and transparency.

Dr. Jallah, who officially took over as Archbishop of the Grace Outreach Ministries over the weekend, lauded the Grace Outreach Ministries and his family members for the opportunity given him to serve, calling on them to keep him in his prayers as he continues to maintain the spirit of improving the Ministries.

At the same time, the Archbishop hails members of the A.M.E Church of Liberia for the training imparted into him during his early days in Ministries something, he notes, got him up to the task for ministry work.

The ceremony brought together family members, top religious leaders, and organizations including the Liberia Council of Churches.

Also consecrated during the ceremony include Rev. George G. Davies, Founder and General Overseer of the Word of Faith International Ministries as Bishop, Rev. Timothy B. Gibson, Founder and General Overseer, of Miracle Praise International Ministries, as Apostle; Rev. Lionel M. Smith, Resident Pastor, Grace Outreach Central Church, as Bishop, and Rev. Zazama Killie, as Bishop, respectively.

