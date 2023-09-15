Liberia: 'We Are Not Bringing in Drugs'

-Weah tells Bong citizens during a campaign rally

President George Manneh Weah has sharply reacted to his critics who continue to blame him for the high increase of narcotic substances in the country.

"We are not bringing drugs; we do not even support the act that's while our government has been doing all it can to arrest and prosecute those involved". Weah said.

Most of his critics including members of the opposition bloc have been criticizing Weah's administration for the high level of drug intake which according to them has led to many youths being on the streets.

Some have even blamed the Weah's government for being part of the importation of narcotic substances in Liberia.

But speaking to a cross-section of citizens during a major political rally in Bong County, the Liberian Leader said the statement from his critics that his government supports the importation of drugs is a calculated plan to wreck the trust Liberians have reposed in him as they gear to ensure his second term victory.

"They feel they can use lies to buy empathy, they feel they can lie to get your vote. Don't listen to them," he said.

Weah said he has and continues to work with the Liberian Drug Enforcement Agency to make sure that illegal drugs are fought and that the country can be what everyone wants.

He referenced the US100 million drugs that were confiscated by his government; adding that in no way he won't be against drugs and then be setting ablaze such a huge quantity of illegal substances.

President Weah's denial follows the confiscation of boxes continuing illicit drug over the weekend at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County, which ppears to have overshadowed the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections.

It all started when a contingent of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) detailed at the airport arrested and placed under investigation RIA's Security Manager Samuel Freeman for his alleged attempt to smuggle several cartoons of suspected contraband substance directly from the tarmac into a minivan using an unauthorized exit at the airport.

The arrest follows denials and claims that the content in the boxes were mere Moringa leaves flooded the local media including social media calling on the Liberian Government to come clean.

On Tuesday, 12 September, which marked six weeks into a tense campaign, the Liberian Government through the Ministry of Justice confirmed that the consignment of boxes intercepted contained illicit drug methamphetamine.

In its press statement signed by Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie, government confirmed that the consignment of boxes it intercepted containing herbal plants - packaged and in natural form - at the Roberts International Airport reveals a presence of methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It takes the form of a white, odorless, bitter-tasting crystalline powder that easily dissolves in water or alcohol.

Government noted that as part of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency's investigation, which included scientific examination, samples tested revealed the presence of the illicit drug, which is banned under the rules of United Nations Office of Drugs and Crimes, UNODC.

However, the confirmation by Government that the substance contained in boxes were illicit drugs, the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) took a swipe at the George Weah regime, while condemning the continuous smuggling of illicit drug here.

In its press statement titled "Weah Makes Liberia Lawless And Unsafe: Drug Smuggling On The Rise, the National Campaign Committee to Elect Alexander B. Cummings President of Liberia said the confirmation by Government that the so-called moringa leaves being smuggled under the facilitation of the head of security of RIA points the smuggling ring directly to the Office of President.

The CPP said disturbing details raise serious questions about the security at Liberia's ports of entry, as well as the collusion of senior government officials in smuggling and peddling of dangerous narcotics in the country.

"The latest drug smuggling through the RIA reminds of the $100M cocaine smuggled into Liberia through the Freeport of Monrovia, for which a lame, conspiratorial and collusive investigation and prosecution saw the perpetrators walk out of jail and away from Liberia with no consequences for the commission of an international crime, on the watch of the Weah-led Government.

It can be recalled that with help from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency about eleven months ago confiscated $100 million worth of cocaine that smuggled in the country through a consignment belonging to the TRH Trading Company which deals in frozen food.

Few months later in February this year, cocaine worth US37 Million was discovered in another container belonging to TRH Trading Company.

Officials of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) through its director general, Michael Zeyhou, said the drug valued at US$37 million was linked to an unidentified Kenya national.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In July this year, the Government of Liberia passed a new drug law known as the Control and Substance Act to strengthen existing laws. Under the new law an illegal possession of drugs or trafficking of contraband substance is a none-bailable offense.

The new law seeks to restrict, manage, curtail or eliminate the import or export of illicit drug in the country. It named narcotic substances and their widespread misuse and abuse as well as the proliferation of contraband substances in the country.

The law indicates in parts that an individual would have committed an offense if he or she intentionally or knowingly imports or traffic controlled drugs or substances in Liberia.

It also described as serious offense, a first degree felony, which is subject to a maximum imprisonment term of 10 to twenty years for serious offenders.

Meanwhile, President Weah has told Bong County citizens that all these happened because he is standing strong in the interest of the Liberian people and shall continue to do the same.

He called on citizens of Bong County to give him the mandate for the second time to keep working for them.