Liberia: Nyanti Condemns Drug Importation

Opposition presidential candidate Rev. Sara Beysolow Nyanti has strongly condemned the importation of illicit drugs in Liberia.

The African Liberation League (ALL) standard-bearer has frowned on Liberian government officials who are allegedly involved in the importation of illicit substances into the country.

On Tuesday Liberian authorities confirmed the seizure of a consignment of illicit drugs at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), a contrast to earlier reports that the consignment in question contained herbal moringa leaves.

The Ministry of Justice, through the Joint Security of Liberia, confirmed that the consignment of boxes intercepted revealed the presence of methamphetamine.

In reaction, Madam Nyanti commended the vigilance of the Armed Forces of Liberia personnel for their role in alarming and seizing the drugs at RIA.

She also stressed that her commitment to safeguarding Liberia's sovereignty against corrupt and nefarious practices is unwavering.

She has previously pledged that if elected, she will establish a whistle-blower account to reward loyal citizens whose actions lead to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in drug trafficking within Liberia.

In her press release, Nyanti extended her heartfelt appreciation to the Armed Forces of Liberia personnel who intercepted the illicit drugs and promptly raised the alarm.

She noted that this act of patriotism underscores the importance of collective efforts in combating the drug trade within the nation.

"The solution to the drug problem in Liberia goes beyond the rehabilitation of our affected children; it also involves intercepting the importation of harmful substances. We must put an end to the importation of drugs," she urged.

Nyanti added that the fight against this scourge is one of the central pillars of her presidential candidacy.

"The African Liberation League, under Nyanti's leadership, stands resolute in its dedication to eradicating the drug trade and protecting Liberia's future generations," she noted.

Madam Nyanti called upon all Liberian citizens to join in this vital mission to ensure a safer and drug-free Liberia.