Liberia: Nyanti Condemns Drug Importation

14 September 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel wise Jipoh

Opposition presidential candidate Rev. Sara Beysolow Nyanti has strongly condemned the importation of illicit drugs in Liberia.

The African Liberation League (ALL) standard-bearer has frowned on Liberian government officials who are allegedly involved in the importation of illicit substances into the country.

On Tuesday Liberian authorities confirmed the seizure of a consignment of illicit drugs at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), a contrast to earlier reports that the consignment in question contained herbal moringa leaves.

The Ministry of Justice, through the Joint Security of Liberia, confirmed that the consignment of boxes intercepted revealed the presence of methamphetamine.

In reaction, Madam Nyanti commended the vigilance of the Armed Forces of Liberia personnel for their role in alarming and seizing the drugs at RIA.

She also stressed that her commitment to safeguarding Liberia's sovereignty against corrupt and nefarious practices is unwavering.

She has previously pledged that if elected, she will establish a whistle-blower account to reward loyal citizens whose actions lead to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in drug trafficking within Liberia.

In her press release, Nyanti extended her heartfelt appreciation to the Armed Forces of Liberia personnel who intercepted the illicit drugs and promptly raised the alarm.

She noted that this act of patriotism underscores the importance of collective efforts in combating the drug trade within the nation.

"The solution to the drug problem in Liberia goes beyond the rehabilitation of our affected children; it also involves intercepting the importation of harmful substances. We must put an end to the importation of drugs," she urged.

Nyanti added that the fight against this scourge is one of the central pillars of her presidential candidacy.

"The African Liberation League, under Nyanti's leadership, stands resolute in its dedication to eradicating the drug trade and protecting Liberia's future generations," she noted.

Madam Nyanti called upon all Liberian citizens to join in this vital mission to ensure a safer and drug-free Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.