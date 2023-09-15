Ghana: Gh¢260 Million Ultra-Modern Wesley Towers Inaugurated

A GH¢ 260 million 16-storey ultra-modern Wesley Towers conference office complex for the Methodist Church, Ghana was yesterday inaugurated and dedicated by the Presiding Bishop, Most Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo in Accra.

The 500-seater capacity complex located at the Methodist Headquarters at Ridge, Accra, comprises of 100-capacity car park, 15 office floors, executive suites, waiting room, auditorium, digital library, media centre, restaurant, washrooms, kitchen, among other facilities.

The Wesley Towers constructed by China State Hualong Construction Company Ghana Limited (CSHLC) which interprets the mission of the Methodist Church, Ghana has the image of three boxes separated by glass necks sitting on a podium. The boxes are designed to provide shade for the south-facing glass curtain wall and had been proportioned to a 2-3-3 rhythm, with a cross spanning the height and breadth of the building.

The international code for Ghana being +233, the facade of the building thus symbolises Ghana. The lower box encloses three floors and had been designed to look left while the middle box which also encloses three floors looked the opposite direction. The boxes, appearing to look in both left and right directions, speak of the all-embracing ministry of the Methodist Church, Ghana.

Rt Rev. Boafo addressing the gathering said, the edifice was yet another milestone of the Methodist Church and the country at large.

He commended his predecessors, leadership of the church and individuals for their support and sacrifice towards the building of the edifice.

"Even though we were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and some financial constraints, by the Grace of God, this project has come to pass," he added.

Quoting Nehemiah 12:27-47, Rt Rev. Boafo said as the Israelites arose and built, so as the people called Methodists as well as the entire country must rise up to build and come along with dedication to God.

He said that dedication of the building must reflect in the lives of the people called Methodists, and make them anew before God, saying "dedication is a reminder of our call to holiness to life and Nehemiah and the people of Israel purified themselves before they started with the celebration."

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the guest of honour said the Wesley Towers had changed the skyline and increased the beauty of the central business district of the country.

Describing the Wesley Towers as a grade 'A' office block, he said it would provide fit-for-purpose facilities to the comfort to all users.

He urged that the edifice be a symbol of commitment to the values of hope, love and faith and serve as reminder that "as a community we are called to be a source of light and inspiration to all who encounter us."

He expressed optimism that the Wesley Towers would be a transformational spiritual growth and maturity for all saying, "If Christians and all of us can live life the way Jesus Christ lived, we're going to be heading towards a bright future because our transformed lives will transform our society and will affect the entire nation positively."

The occasion was graced by lots of dignitaries including ministers, diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, judiciary, clergy, security officers, past and present ministers of the Methodist Church among others